Warm Wednesday. Mainly Late Week Showers Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Well above average temperatures for early April, have it feeling more like late May or early June across the region. Still very warm for the mid-week, but April showers ahead - mainly late week and this weekend. While a stray shower or two is possible later Wednesday, mainly north of I-64, it will remain warm and largely dry.
The late week, will feature a better opportunity for April showers. A larger storm system tracking off to our northwest, will just slowly move east during the late week. Later Thursday and into Friday, more widespread rain, possibly a storm, expected and temperatures backing down into the more seasonable lower 70s and 60s. An unsettled weather pattern will linger through the weekend with more showers at times. Rain amounts from the late week through the weekend, currently look to range from 1-2+ inches.
Tonight: Mostly clear, and mild. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid, isolated shower, mainly north. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing later in the day and night. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Cloudy, rain likely with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows around 50.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs low 70s.
