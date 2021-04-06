Want to help restore the James River? Have a beer!

“We are excited to be partnering with Starr Hill Brewery to bring awareness to the importance of a healthy James River for those who love being on or near the water, as well as more than 2.7 million Virginians who rely on the James for their drinking water” says Bill Street, CEO for the James River Association. “As the only organization solely dedicated to protecting the James and connecting people to it, JRA is constantly working to take actions promoting conservation and responsible stewardship of the James, and we welcome every opportunity to get people involved in making a difference. Our River Hero Homes program is the perfect way to start, by pledging to adopt easy behaviors in your own backyard that help reduce the pollution in stormwater runoff finding its way to the James. Another great way is to support partnerships like this one, and we deeply appreciate being a beneficiary of Starr Hill’s admirable commitment to Loving our River.”