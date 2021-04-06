Want to help restore the James River? Have a beer!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new partnership involving a Charlottesville brewery will raise money to help restore the James River.
Starr Hill is teaming up with the James River Association in May for a month-long campaign to reduce the threat of pollution in river from stormwater runoff.
$1 from every 6-pack of Starr Hill’s ‘The Love” beer purchased will be donated to the effort.
Starr Hill Brewery Media Release:
Starr Hill Brewery “Love Your River” Program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - (April 5th, 2021) Starr Hill Brewery is excited to announce a partnership with the James River Association to raise money for river restoration. Starr Hill will donate $1 to the James River Association for every 6-pack purchased during May of its award-winning Wheat Beer, The Love. Starr Hill is encouraging its fans to “Love Your River” for May by supporting two James River Clean ups hosted by Starr Hill on Main in Lynchburg on May 2 and Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop in Richmond on May 16. Volunteers will be provided a limited “Love Your River” t-shirt, sponsored by Blue Ridge Graphics of Charlottesville. Participants will be invited back to the Lynchburg and Richmond tap rooms for a reception after the clean-up. All tap room receptions will be subject to all COVID19 related regulations and restrictions, including capacity, social-distancing, and the use of face coverings.
“All great beer starts with great water.” says Brewmaster Robbie O’Cain. “We are encouraging our fans to support river restoration and show their Love for the largest river in Virginia. As a brewer and a fisherman, I know how important it is for our community to maintain our waterways and we hope that the craft beer community will support this exciting and important program.”
Starr Hill will launch a month-long campaign in May to raise awareness for the James River Association and will encourage its fans to take the River Hero Pledge to reduce the threat of pollution from stormwater runoff. All participants who take the pledge will be entered into a drawing for a paddle trip in Lynchburg provided by James River Adventures.
“We are excited to be partnering with Starr Hill Brewery to bring awareness to the importance of a healthy James River for those who love being on or near the water, as well as more than 2.7 million Virginians who rely on the James for their drinking water” says Bill Street, CEO for the James River Association. “As the only organization solely dedicated to protecting the James and connecting people to it, JRA is constantly working to take actions promoting conservation and responsible stewardship of the James, and we welcome every opportunity to get people involved in making a difference. Our River Hero Homes program is the perfect way to start, by pledging to adopt easy behaviors in your own backyard that help reduce the pollution in stormwater runoff finding its way to the James. Another great way is to support partnerships like this one, and we deeply appreciate being a beneficiary of Starr Hill’s admirable commitment to Loving our River.”
The Love Wheat Beer is a four-time award winner at the Virginia Craft Beer Cup and has won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival. Starr Hill recently rebranded The Love to center around the brewery’s charitable support. For five years, each of Starr Hill’s tap rooms have partnered with local organizations through our Cheers for Charity program. A donation of $1 for each pint of The Love sold during the month has been made to the charity partner to celebrate and support organizations that contribute to our communities. This year, Starr Hill is expanding its charitable reach to include package sales of The Love to corporate partners, with more charity partners to be announced throughout the year. The Love Wheat Beer will now be exclusively packaged in 6-pack 12oz. cans beginning March 1, 2021.
As the clean-up events develop, more information will be announced at Starrhill.com, TheLoveBeer.com, and on the corporate and local taproom social accounts.
Born in a Charlottesville music hall in 1999, Starr Hill is an independent, regional craft brewery founded out of a passion for great beer and live music. Among the most award-winning craft breweries on the East Coast, Starr Hill has won 24 Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and Great British Beer Festival medals. Headquartered in Crozet, VA, fans can also visit the four other Pilot Breweries located in Richmond, Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Charlottesville. Please visit www.StarrHill.com for more information.
The James River Association is a member-supported nonprofit organization founded in 1976 to serve as a guardian and voice for the James River. Throughout the James River’s 10,000-square mile watershed, the James River Association works toward its vision of a fully healthy James River supporting thriving communities. The James River Association believes that “when you change the James, the James changes you”. With offices in Lynchburg, Richmond, Williamsburg, and Scottsville, the James River Association is committed to protecting the James River and connecting people to it. For more information visit www.thejamesriver.org.