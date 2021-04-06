Shenandoah Valley-based telecommunications company Shentel announces layoffs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah Valley-based telecommunications company Shentel is laying off hundreds of employees as part of a restructuring plan.
About 340 employees across Shentel’s six-state service area will be laid off.
The company expects to close a sale of its wireless assets to T-Mobile during the early third quarter of this year.
Shentel says most of its layoffs are employees who support wireless operations and will not automatically transfer to T-Mobile.
