Rivanna River Company set to open April 17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River Company is opening again in just a few weeks with kayaking, canoeing, and other favorites available.
The shuttle service will also be available, with limited capacity due to COVID-19. Masks will be required and windows will be down.
The company is also hoping to bring live music to the river.
“Hoping to really do a nice series of outdoor concerts in partnership with the Front Porch Music School, which we think people will really be ready for to get out to some music venues that are outside and can be distanced,” Rivanna River Company Co-owner Gabe Silver said.
It opens Saturday, April 17. It will be open Fridays through Sundays until Memorial Day weekend, when it will open seven days a week.
