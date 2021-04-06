Researchers say they’ve made a discovery in a cancer treatment originally thought not to work

“So far, researchers and protein engineers around the globe, including our research group, were focused on super-charging and super-activating tumor cell-death receptor targeting antibodies in the fight against cancer. Here at UVA, we took a comprehensive approach to harness the power of the immune system to create dual-specificity and potentially clinically effective oncologic therapeutics for solid tumors,” said Tushir-Singh, of the UVA School Medicine’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics. “Our findings also have significant potential to improve further the clinical efficacy of currently FDA-approved PD-L1 targeting antibodies in solid tumors, particularly the ones approved for deadly triple-negative breast cancer.”