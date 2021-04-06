Gubernatorial candidate weighs in on likely removal of Charlottesville’s confederate statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businessman and gubernatorial candidate Pete Snyder made a stop to Michael’s Diner and Restaurant in Albemarle County Monday, April 5. The Republican spoke with NBC29 about his recovery plan for the commonwealth, as well as his take on the recent state court decision allowing Charlottesville to remove its confederate statues.
“Our history is our history and we can’t have a Stalinist-type of regime that every time you have a new leader you wipe out the history from the leader before. We have a complicated history in America and in Virginia. I have a 6-year-old daughter, she needs to learn all of it,” Snyder said.
Snyder is the founder and former CEO of New Media Strategies, a social media agency. He says that business experience would lead him to make what he says are the right moves for small businesses in Virginia.
“We would get rid of these mandates. We would get rid of these executive orders. We would allow people the freedom to actually make a living again. We need to open up our economy fully for small business in Virginia,” he said.
Snyder also discussed his nonprofit the Virginia 30 Day Fund.
“No one in this race has done more triage on the operating room table in the battlefield on small business than I have. We have helped save over 1,000 small businesses all across Virginia, 3,000 all across America through our Virginia 30 Day Fund and over 100 right here in Charlottesville.”
With some Virginia schools fully open and others on a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning, Snyder says his campaign push to #openourschools is still relevant.
“People don’t like the fact that we now have schools that are only open two days a week or three days a week. They want their kids in five days a week, every single week, with a real live teacher in a classroom,” he said.
The countdown is on as Republican candidates race across the state ahead of their party’s nominating convention, but Pete Snyder feels momentum is on his side.
“I couldn’t feel better. I love being on the trail and we’re all across Virginia wide in deep support, grassroots support out there,” he said.
The Republican convention will be held at 37 sites across the commonwealth Saturday, May 8.
