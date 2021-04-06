Free bike rental program returns to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department is returning a program to help you get some fresh air and stay active.
The free bike rental program is returning starting Thursday, April 8.
Bicycles and helmets will be available for free use at Darden-Towe Park every Thursday through May 27.
“You can exchange your keys or your ID when you check out a rental and you’ll get a helmet. You’ll get fitted for a bike, and you’ll sign a participation waiver and then you’ll be on your way to ride along the river,” Kate Purnell, with Parks & Rec, said.
There are two time slots available: from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
