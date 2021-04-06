Charlottesville Parks & Rec sets up storybook trail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department has found a creative way for people to get out and about, include story time, while also get some exercise.
Going on now through Friday, April 9, Pen Park’s fitness trail has been transformed to tell the story of “Little Joe Chickapig.” Signs have been placed along the trail with a page of the book on each yard sign.
“This is a great activity for families to come out during spring break and enjoy the lovely weather we’re going to have this week and get outside, get active, and enjoy our local parks,” Kate Purnell, with the department, said.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department suggests that you park your car by the picnic areas as that’s where the trailhead begins.
