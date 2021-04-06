Charlottesville allocates extra $1.5 million for FY22 budget, sets up vote later in April

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s City Council got a chance to spend a little extra money for this upcoming year’s budget.
The city shared during its Monday night meeting it has just over $1.5 million more dollars to allocate, because there was more revenue than expected.
“This increase is estimated from additional [Business and Professional Licenses] taxes, state reimbursement for constitutional officer budget, and a landfill reserve fund transfer,” City Manager Chip Boyles said.
With the money, here’s what the city is planning: a bit over $1 million will go to city employees, an adjustment for the cost of living. Some money will go toward the city reserve and the contribution to the Ivy Landfill. A handful of organizations will receive money too - this includes the Legal Aid Justice Center and Offender Aid and Restoration.
“For OAR, it was the drug court and the therapeutic docket, for Legal Aid it was civil legal services and the support for community advocacy for racial equity,” said Ryan Davidson, the city’s senior budget and management analyst.
Council is set to vote on the budget on April 13. Then, the body will have to decide how to spend some money it will get from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Boyles says some of it will go to making up lost revenue from this past year.
“As we find out exactly how much money we’ll be receiving, when we’ll receive it, and what it can and cannot be used for, we’ll start developing a plan for action,” he said.
