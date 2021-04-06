BRHD moving into Phase 2 vaccination rollout April 12

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re pre-registered through the Virginia Department of Health and you’re in Phase 2 in the Blue Ridge Health District, you will be able to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday, April 12.
“Phase 2 is anyone who is 16 or older. So right now the youngest individuals who can get a Pfizer vaccine is 16, and for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson is 18,” BRHD Incident Commander Ryan McKay said.
So far, everyone who is in Phase 1a, 1b, and 1c in the BRHD should be able to schedule an appointment for a shot if you’re pre-registered.
“We’re almost near 100,000 first doses administered in the district. That’s a significant number,” McKay said.
A large supply of doses is enabling the Blue Ridge Health District to expand into Phase 2 in a few days.
“This week we received about 11,700 between Moderna and Pfizer. That’s probably pretty accurate, and then an additional 10,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson that will come in either today or tomorrow,” McKay said.
Even though more folks are getting vaccinated, McKay says it’s still critical to remain vigilant about as the virus continues to spread.
“There are still lots of people who have yet to have their first dose, lots of people who have yet to get their first or to get fully vaccinated and that is a concern as more people gather,” McKay said.
If you’re going to the former-JCPenney location at Fashion Square in Albemarle County to get your shot, the health district is asking you to show up at a maximum 5 to 10 minutes early before your appointment to eliminate long wait times.
