Allen & Allen to accept nominations for Hometown Heroes award

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Personal injury law firm Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is asking for community nominations for its 12th annual Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes award.
After a year full of challenges, the firm knows the importance of recognizing community members who go above and beyond to help others.
“The Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes award has become a staple across our communities and it’s something our organization looks forward to each year,” said Edward Allen, president of Allen & Allen. “Our firm was founded on service more than 110 years ago and we have always drawn strength from serving others. We have a passion for going above and beyond for our communities, which is why we enjoy recognizing others who share that passion by giving back.”
Community leaders, foster parents, disability advocates, small business owners, teachers, police officers and firefighters have all been previous winners of the award. Allen & Allen has honored more than 450 Virginians since the award was created.
“The past year has been one of resilience for our communities and our country. And perhaps more so than ever before, it’s important for us to recognize the heroes in our lives,” said Courtney Allen Van Winkle, partner at Allen & Allen. “The nomination process is quick, and we are excited to honor our neighbors, first responders, teachers, coaches and other heroes who make our community better.”
People are encouraged to complete a nomination form out online or forms are available at each of the firm’s locations.
Nominations will be accepted April 12-30.
Awards will be announced on June 21 on Allen & Allen’s Facebook page.
