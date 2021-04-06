Albemarle Co. Supervisor Diantha McKeel running for reelection

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Albemarle County Supervisor Diantha McKeel says she is running for reelection.
Mckeel said during a press conference Tuesday, April 6, that she wants to emphasize the expansion of broadband, as well as continue to work on the recently adopted climate action plan. She also hopes virtual meetings for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will not entirely go away, as the format has sometimes doubled or tripled public participation.
“I know everyone is real eager to get back into the County Office Building and meet in person. There has been a real advantage to meeting virtually and I would hope that we will be able to structure a hybrid version,” McKeel said.
Right now, supervisors are able to meet virtually due to Governor Ralph Northam’s emergency order. McKeel says keeping a virtual component would require action from the General Assembly.
