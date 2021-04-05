Warm and Dry Start to Week. Late Week April Showers

The late week, will feature a better opportunity for April showers. A larger storm system tracking off to our northwest, will just slowly move east during the late week. Later Thursday and into Friday, more widespread rain, possibly a storm, expected and temperatures backing down into the more seasonable 60s. An unsettled weather pattern will linger through the weekend with more showers at times. Rain amounts from the late week through the weekend, currently look to range from 1-2 inches.