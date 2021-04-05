Warm and Dry Start to Week. Late Week April Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm start to the week and dry conditions, but April showers ahead - mainly late week and this weekend. More sunshine and warm Tuesday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. While a stray shower or two is possible on Wednesday, mainly north of I-64, it will remain warm and largely dry.
The late week, will feature a better opportunity for April showers. A larger storm system tracking off to our northwest, will just slowly move east during the late week. Later Thursday and into Friday, more widespread rain, possibly a storm, expected and temperatures backing down into the more seasonable 60s. An unsettled weather pattern will linger through the weekend with more showers at times. Rain amounts from the late week through the weekend, currently look to range from 1-2 inches.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and mild. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Warm and humid, partly sunny, isolated shower, mainly north. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing later in the day and night. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Cloudy, rain likely with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s.
