Tom Sox hosting golf tournament to raise money for upcoming season

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Tom Sox will be back on the field this summer, but the team is trying to raise the funds for its upcoming season.
The team will be hosting a golf tournament at Spring Creek Golf Course sponsored Monday, April 19, by Carter Bank & Trust.
“8:30 is registration, so they come out, hit some balls, get ready,” Jud Foster, Tom Sox board member, said, “9:30 is a shotgun start, and go out there and have a great day and we’ll feed everybody.”
The money raised will help players have the season they missed last year.
“We have to get a bus and that’s very costly, so we’re just trying to raise the money and make sure the Tom Sox are here to stay in the community because it is a great organization and that’s the goal,” Foster said.
Anyone interested in playing in the tournament or in sponsoring a hole can go to TomSox.com to register.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.