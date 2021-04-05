Students advocating for accessible gender-neutral restrooms at UVA School of Law

NBC29 reached out to the UVA School of Law and in a statement chief communications officer, Mary Wood said, “We have been actively working on our students’ request to add gender-neutral or single-stall restrooms closer to where classrooms are concentrated, and will continue to do so. The school currently has eight single-stall restrooms located across the first, second and third floors of the building. We take the concerns of our students seriously and care deeply about them. We are committed to fostering a community where everyone feels included, respected and valued.”