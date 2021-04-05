Parade Rest Virginia asks for community help in honoring military enlistees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization in central Virginia is looking to make graduation a little more special for students enlisting in the military.
Parade Rest Virginia is asking the community to write or record messages for this year’s edition of “Our Community Salutes.” Those messages will be shown as part of a virtual ceremony celebrating those going off to serve in the armed forces.
“This is a chance for the community to show the value of these youngster’s decision, and they can actually say thank you,” Parade Rest Virginia Project Coordinator Bethan Browning said. “They can send a message and we will make sure that the new enlistees get this message.”
The virtual event will take place on May 1 at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.