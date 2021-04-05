Charlottesville students receiving meals during spring break

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cultivate Charlottesville, with the help of many community restaurants and partners, is distributing meals to students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, to make sure that kids don’t go hungry during spring break.
Multiple meals are included with each distribution to make sure each student has breakfast and lunch. They will be handed out at the Greenestone on 5th Street, Westhaven, South First Street, Friendship Court, and Hearthwood communities.
“You can’t have your best day if you’re hungry, so we want to make sure students that normally relying on getting their meals at school - both breakfast and lunch - still have the accessibility to be able to eat and have good days and have the nutrition that they need,” Cultivate Charlottesville Outreach and Resource Program Director Aleen Carey said.
Meals will be available again from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday April 7.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.