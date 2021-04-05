Charlottesville announces deputy city manager for racial equity, diversity and inclusion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The search for Charlottesville’s first deputy city manager for racial equity, diversity, and inclusion is over.
Ashley Reynolds Marshall will be working in the new position.
She will oversee the new Office of Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and work with city departments internally, as well as between the city and the community.
“We want to set the standard,” City Manager Chip Boyles said. “We want to go above and beyond what other local governments are doing in this area and Ashley will be able to take this new role and I think push that forward and help us to become that example for other local governments to follow.”
Marshall comes from Marshall will begin her new role with the city on May 10.
