BRHD entering Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine distribution on April 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health Department announced it will enter Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution starting on Monday, April 12. At that point, everyone 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine.
The health department announced on Twitter Monday that everyone in Phase 1a, 1b, and 1c should schedule their appointments this week. The department is contacting people from the state pre-registration database and has sent VAMS invites to people in 1a – 1c. VAMS is the software to schedule an appointment.
BRHD advises checking your spam and promotions folders for the VAMS email.
People who opted for phone only in the pre-registration system will receive a call to schedule an appointment.
BRHD says everyone should pre-register in the state system ASAP at vaccinate.Virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Interpreters are available in hundreds of languages. TTY users should dial 711.
