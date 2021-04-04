UVA softball beats BC 2-1 in 12 innings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Leah Boggs scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning, and the UVA softball team defeated Boston College 2-1 on Saturday at Palmer Park.
The Cavaliers won 3-of-4 games in the series, and they earned an ACC series victory at Palmer Park for the first time in program history.
Arizona Ritchie singled home the winning run, which came with the bases loaded in the 12th.
Tori Gilbert drove in Emma McBride with the game-tying run in the 6th inning, moments after Gilbert hit what appeared to be a go-ahead three-run home run, which was ruled foul.
UVA (11-18, 7-14 ACC) will be back in action at home against Liberty on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.