UVA baseball clinches series victory with 11-4 win at No. 4 Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team won an ACC series for the first time this season, as the Cavaliers defeated No. 4 Georgia Tech 11-4 on Saturday in Atlanta.
UVA blew open a close game with six runs in the 9th inning, including a two-run home run from Devin Ortiz.
The Wahoos had 13 hits and scored 11 runs, which are both season-highs in conference play.
Zack Gelof went 2-for-6 with a home run and a game-high three RBI.
Mike Vasil earned his four victory of the season, and had nine strikeouts over 6.2 innings.
Virginia (13-14,6-12 ACC) will be back in action at home against William & Mary on Tuesday.
