University Baptist Church holds parking lot Easter service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This Easter Sunday, one church in particular took the traditional service and adapted to an outdoor setting.
The congregation at University Baptist Church in Charlottesville took to the parking lot to hold Easter service for the masses and still keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
Matthew Tennant, the church’s senior minister, says its important to celebrate the true meaning of Easter especially during a pandemic.
“We want to celebrate resurrection, we want to celebrate new birth,” he explained. “This pandemic will come to an end and just like God has power over death, we want to celebrate this risen Lord.”
Tennant also says Easter Sunday is the peak day of the year for the church and he’s glad to be able to see some members of his congregation that he hadn’t seen in over a year.
