Rivanna Conservation Alliance replant meadow to keep waterways clean

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Conservation Alliance is helping protect water systems around Charlottesville and Albemarle County in a way that you might not expect.
Volunteers with the alliance spent their Saturday preparing to plant flowers at a meadow behind Burley Middle School to keep the system clean.
“Turning turf grass into meadows and planting things that help absorb storm water actually can make a big difference for water quality in our community, said Executive Director Lisa Wittenborn.
The group was originally supposed to work on the project with about 100 students at the school last year, but due to the pandemic, the project had to be put on hold.
