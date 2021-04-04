Remaining Mild with April Showers Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You couldn’t ask for better Easter Sunday weather than what we had this year! High temperatures reached the low and mid 70s. Overnight lows will drop to seasonable levels. Under a starry moonlit sky.
Remaining mild and sunny on Monday. The wind will be lighter.
Watching the progress of a couple weather disturbances to our northwest Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll be more humid. Can’t rule out a spotty shower, mainly north of I-64.
Also tracking a large storm system due into town later Thursday, Friday and will likely linger into the weekend. Soaking showers likely and even a thunderstorm is possible. Rainfall projections have increased. Mainly areas may get up to about 2 inches of rain late weekend and weekend. Tree pollen will be high until late week.
Sunday night: Mainly clear and seasonably cool by dawn. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
Monday: Sunshine and mild. Highs low to mid 70s. Light and variable breeze.
Monday night: Fair and milder. Lows 40s to 50 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Spotty shower chance. Mainly north. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Warm and humid, partly sunny, isolated shower, mainly north. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing later in the day and night. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Rainy with highs in the 60s. Lows 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs near 70. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 60s.
