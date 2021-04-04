No. 5 UVA men’s lax dominates No. 13 Richmond 18-10

No. 5 UVA men’s lax dominates No. 13 Richmond 18-10
Connor Shellenberger had four goals and three assists for UVA. (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | April 3, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 10:16 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team put on a dominating display between ranked teams on Saturday, as the 5th ranked Cavaliers crushed No. 13 Richmond 18-10.

Connor Shellenberger had four goals and three assists, for the ‘Hoos, while Matt Moore and Payton Cormier each had a hat trick.

Moore became the 19th play in program history to reach 100 career goals.

UVA has won 73 consecutive games against in-state opponents, and they are 7-0 all-time against Richmond.

The Cavaliers (8-2) will be back in action at No. 2 North Carolina next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.