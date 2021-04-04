No. 5 UVA men’s lax dominates No. 13 Richmond 18-10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team put on a dominating display between ranked teams on Saturday, as the 5th ranked Cavaliers crushed No. 13 Richmond 18-10.
Connor Shellenberger had four goals and three assists, for the ‘Hoos, while Matt Moore and Payton Cormier each had a hat trick.
Moore became the 19th play in program history to reach 100 career goals.
UVA has won 73 consecutive games against in-state opponents, and they are 7-0 all-time against Richmond.
The Cavaliers (8-2) will be back in action at No. 2 North Carolina next weekend.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.