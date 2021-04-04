No. 5 Notre Dame women’s lax tops No. 7 Virginia 12-10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A big comeback came up just short, and the 7th ranked Virginia women’s lacrosse team fell 12-10 against No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.
UVA trailed by as many as six goals, but the ‘Hoos trimmed the deficit to 11-10 with 6:31 to play.
They were unable to get the equalizer, and the Fighting Irish scored an empty net goal with under 10-seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Junior Ashlyn McGovern had a hat trick for the ‘Hoos, while senior Regan and junior Lillie Kloak each had two goals.
Virginia (8-3, 3-3 ACC) will play at second-ranked Syracuse next Saturday.
