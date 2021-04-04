Nelson County cideries and breweries host Easter events

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses on the “Nelson 151″ Route are getting their Easter celebrations started early.
Bold Rock Hard Cider, Blue Toad Hard Cider, and Brewing Tree all held Easter events on April 3.
People of all ages were able to partake in the festivities, especially at Bold Rock, where there was an adult Easter egg hunt.
Bold Rock says its important to find ways to start bringing back some normalcy from the pandemic.
“I think everyone is looking for an opportunity to get outdoors to hopefully put the pandemic in the rearview mirror and this is just another example of that, trying to get back to some sense of normalcy and so I think that does bring the community together in a special way,” Senior Brand Manager for Bold Rock Lindsay Dorrier III said.
The cidery says it hopes to find more ways to safely bring people people together soon.
