Easter Sunday and Beyond Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cool start to Easter Sunday, expect a milder afternoon. The breeze will pick up from the northwest. Milder temperatures with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Just a few passing clouds.
Not as cold overnight. More seasonable for this time in April.
Warmer on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week.
April showers and even a thunderstorm make a return by later Thursday, Friday and at times, next week! Remaining mild through the extended outlook. Rainfall projections across the region range from a half inch to two inches from Thursday through next Sunday.
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny. Becoming breezy with pleasant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday night: Clear with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s by dawn.
Monday: Warming to the low to mid 70s in the afternoon under a sunny sky.
Monday night: Clear and not as chilly. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows milder, lower 50s.
Wednesday: Warmer sunshine, highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with showers arriving. High lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Rainy with highs in the upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Saturday: Showers. Mostly cloudy. High 65 to 70 degrees.
