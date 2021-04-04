CPD holds outreach event with Charlottesville Girl Scout troop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It started with cookies, cocoa, and conversations with Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney on the Downtown Mall. By the end, only the conversations and cocoa were available as the cookies went fast.
“Oftentimes we’re only out in public spaces when there’s some crisis going on, but part of policing, part of being part of this community is being out in the community,” Brackney said
She was on hand with members of Girl Scout Troop 927 helping sell cookies to fundraise for the troop.
“These young entrepreneurs, Girl Scouts, offered to partner with me when I said I wanted to have cookies and cocoa and conversations with the community,” Brackney said.
The event also gave the public an opportunity to chat with the chief and discuss how the department is doing.
“It’s just a great way to usher in the possibilities of us being able to connect with each other,” Brackeny added.
For troop 927, there’s no telling how many cookies have been sold.
“umm probably a thousand something,” one of the Girl Scouts said.
No matter the number, the goal was simple: sell out of the remaining cookies. They did just that. While each box of girls scout cookies sold for $5 for Chief Brackney, opportunities like these are priceless.
“You know the co-production of public safety doesn’t occur just with me, it’s the entire community so I’m excited that I get to do these things,” she said.
