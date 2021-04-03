University of Virginia’s “Brighter Together” light show continues at Rotunda

University of Virginia's Rotunda during the university's "Brighter Together" pop-up light show. (Source: WVIR)
By Max Marcilla | April 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 10:21 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the second time this year a University of Virginia landmark is lit up for an evening.

As part of the university’s “Brighter Together” show series, the Rotunda had a light show on display.

Those in attendance said it was a great way to stay entertained on grounds.

First-year student Meghan Nachemin said “it was really cool to see something involving the campus,” while first-year Aditi Iyengar added, “it’s really nice to have something to do and see student art.”

The pop-up light show will continue on Saturday before moving to other locations on grounds leading up to the end of the semester.

