University of Virginia’s “Brighter Together” light show continues at Rotunda

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the second time this year a University of Virginia landmark is lit up for an evening.
As part of the university’s “Brighter Together” show series, the Rotunda had a light show on display.
Those in attendance said it was a great way to stay entertained on grounds.
First-year student Meghan Nachemin said “it was really cool to see something involving the campus,” while first-year Aditi Iyengar added, “it’s really nice to have something to do and see student art.”
The pop-up light show will continue on Saturday before moving to other locations on grounds leading up to the end of the semester.
