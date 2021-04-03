Suspect in deadly Capitol attack was Christopher Newport University graduate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - The suspect in the deadly attack outside the United States Capitol was a graduate of Christopher Newport University, NBC affiliate WAVY reports.
Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Noah Green, and say he rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. One of the officers died. It was the second line-of-duty death this year for a department still struggling to heal from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Officials with Christopher Newport University told WAVY that Green played football for the university and graduated with a finance degree in 2019.
On CNU’s 2018 football roster, Green’s hometown was listed as Covington.
Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot Green, who died at a hospital.
Police identified the slain officer as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department’s first responders unit.
Investigators were digging into his background and examining whether he had any mental health history as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.
Pittman said the suspect did not appear to have been on the police’s radar.
