Company aims to bring P.E. class to kids learning virtually

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new company is looking to help student’s get moving, even if they’re stuck learning virtually.
Pop-Up P.E., from the organization that runs Camp4Real, brings P.E. class to students from Kindergarten through 5th Grade. They rotate locations around central Virginia, with real physical education instructors helping students get active.
“I’m able to go around and get kids outdoors and get them moving, communicating, collaborating, creating with their partners,” Founder Scott Williams said. “It’s huge for our mental wellness and our mental well being to be getting out their and connecting however we can.”
For more details on how to sign up, visit Camp4Real’s website.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.