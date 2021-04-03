Albemarle County committee discusses how to promote helpful recycling habits

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - People who live in Albemarle County are working to spread the word and promote good recycling habits.
At a meeting of the Solid Waste Alternatives Advisory Committee (SWAAC) Outreach Subcommittee on Friday, April 2, the discussion revolved around how to cut down on litter, including garbage tossed out of cars onto the street.
One idea pitched was partnering with local businesses.
“Knowing where these sorts of beverages or food containers are coming from and then maybe going to that source to work on some kind of campaign that advertises, ‘Hey keep this in your car until you get home or to your workplace,’” said Melanie Arthur, a county resident.
The group said radio advertising could be a potential option.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.