UVA softball sweeps doubleheader against Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team won both games of a doubleheader against Boston College on Thursday, as the Cavaliers beat the Eagles 1-0 in Game One, and 9-0 in five innings in Game Two.
The victories mark the first time UVA has posted back-to-back shutouts since 2014.
Katie Goldberg and Tori Gilbert both hit home runs for the ‘Hoos in the night cap.
Virginia (10-17, 6-13 ACC) and Boston College are scheduled to play Game Three on Friday at 3pm, and Game Four is Saturday at 1pm.
