UVA releases details on the fall semester and graduation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students returning to the University of Virginia in the fall and those graduating in a few weeks will get to experience in-person classes and ceremonies.
April 1, UVA announced it will go back to in-person instruction in the fall.
“We expect to return to a much more normal existence at the University of Virginia with classes in-person, students in dorms, and normal operations in places like dining halls, gyms, recreation centers, things of that nature,” UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Coy says he expects limits on gatherings and travel will be relaxed, as well.
“This pandemic has been unpredictable of course, but there’s real reason for optimism both within the UVA community, across Virginia, and across our country because we’re hopefully finally turning the tide,” Coy said.
The university announced Friday, April 2, that it will be hosting in-person graduation ceremonies for both the Class of 2020 and 2021.
“There’s a group of leaders within the university that tried very hard to build an experience for the Class of 2021 that allows them to do some things in-person that we could not do last year, but the experience will still be fairly different,” Coy said.
Both the Class of 2020 and 2021 will be able experience the traditional procession down the UVA Lawn from the Rotunda.
According to a release sent out by UVA, “celebrations for the Class of 2021 will end with degree conferral ceremonies in Scott Stadium (degrees for the Class of 2020 were conferred last spring), in order to adhere to state directives on the sizes of graduation gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Students will be allowed to invite two guests who will have the opportunity to watch the degree conferral ceremonies in Scott Stadium. UVA will also be livestreaming these, as well.
The in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 will take place on May 16. There will be five individual ceremonies, for each school, for the Class of 2021 occurring on May 21 to May 23.
