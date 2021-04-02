UVA Health doctors worried about a potential 4th wave of COVID-19

“At most, about half the population has some level of protection against COVID either from vaccination or from natural infection. That’s a half glass full, half glass empty proposition,” Dr. Costi Sifri, an infectious disease doctor at UVA Health, said. “There are places in the U.S. - in Michigan around Detroit and the New York City area - where we are seeing increased case counts and those have been trending up for the last three to four weeks.”