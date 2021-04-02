Some COLD Mornings, but a nice Easter Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - April Chills to start the Easter weekend, but a warming trend ahead. As high pressure builds over the region, much lighter to calm wind, clear sky and dry air, will make early Saturday our coldest morning. Low temperatures in the 20s. Less wind means more frost. A more southerly breeze starts to take hold by Saturday afternoon and Easter Sunday, as high pressure slips off to our southeast. Daytime highs in the cool 50s Saturday, then milder with highs in the 60s to near 70 for Easter Sunday. This will start a warming trend that takes us into next week. Highs warming back into the 70s next week. A dry stretch of days expected to carry until the end of next week.
Easter Sunday Sunrise Times: Central Virginia 6:54 AM
Valley: 6:57 AM
Tonight: Clear, lighter wind and colder. Frost and freezing conditions. Lows in the low to mid 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Saturday night: Mainly clear and not as cold. Lows in the 30s.
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Lows lower 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s. Lows 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low 70s. Lows Low 50s.
Friday: Cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 60s.
