Some COLD Mornings, but a nice Easter Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - April Chills to start the Easter weekend, but a warming trend ahead. As high pressure builds over the region, much lighter to calm wind, clear sky and dry air, will make early Saturday our coldest morning. Low temperatures in the 20s. Less wind means more frost. A more southerly breeze starts to take hold by Saturday afternoon and Easter Sunday, as high pressure slips off to our southeast. Daytime highs in the cool 50s Saturday, then milder with highs in the 60s to near 70 for Easter Sunday. This will start a warming trend that takes us into next week. Highs warming back into the 70s next week. A dry stretch of days expected to carry until the end of next week.