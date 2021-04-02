No. 4 UVA men’s tennis tops Virginia Tech 6-1 on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team improved to 10-0 in the ACC, as the 4th ranked Cavaliers defeated Virginia Tech 6-1 on Thursday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The match was moved indoors, due to cold and windy conditions.
Seniors Ammar Alhaqbani, Spencer Bozsik, Jefferson Dockter, Matthew Lord, Ethan Moszkowski, Jerome Romualdez, Gianni Ross, and Carl Söderlund were honored before the match, which was the regular season home finale.
Ross clinched the victory for UVA, with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 6 singles.
Virginia (16-2, 10-0 ACC) is off until April 16th, when they travel to face Notre Dame.
#4 Virginia 6, #33 Virginia Tech Hokies 1
Singles competition
1. #6 Carl Soderlund (VA) def. Mitch Harper (VT) 6-3, 6-3
2. #14 J vd Schulenburg (VA) def. #86 Matthis Ross (VT) 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (4)
3. #118 Chris Rodesch (VA) def. Carlo Donato (VT) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
4. #42 Inaki Montes (VA) def. Hugo Maia (VT) 6-1, 6-2
5. Ryan Fishback (VT) def. #83 Ryan Goetz (VA) 6-2, 6-2
6. Gianni Ross (VA) def. Alvaro Ariza (VT) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles competition
1. #35 Jordan Chrysostom/Ryan Fishback (VT) def. #4 Carl Soderlund/William Woodall (VA) 6-2
2. Ryan Goetz/Chris Rodesch (VA) def. Alex Ribeiro/Mitch Harper (VT) 6-4
3. J vd Schulenburg/Inaki Montes (VA) def. Ryan Kros/Carlo Donato (VT) 6-2
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (4,5,1,6,2,3)
T-2:36 A-48
