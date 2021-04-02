Comeback comes up short; UVA baseball falls 6-5 at No. 4 Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team scored five runs over the final two innings, but their comeback came up just short, as the Cavaliers fell 6-5 on Thursday at No. 4 Georgia Tech.
UVA fell behind 6-0, but they pushed across three runs in the 8th, and two more in the 9th.
The tying run was at 3rd base with 2 outs, but Yellow Jackets’ closer Luke Bartnicki struck out Devin Ortiz to end the comeback bid.
Zack Gelof went 3-for-5 with a run scored for the ‘Hoos.
Virginia (11-14, 4-12 ACC) and Georgia Tech are scheduled to play Game Two on Friday at 6pm.
