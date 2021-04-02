Clark Elementary School teachers, parents urge CCS to restart principal search

“Before the presentations of the candidates last night, the staff felt left out and disengaged from the process. We also received information from parents that their input was not solicited or included either,” Carolyn Kilday, a teacher at Clark Elementary, said during Thursday’s meeting. “After the presentations, it became very apparent that the process had not operated as hoped and produced candidates that were under-qualified and woefully under-researched, resulting in an inadequate candidate pool.”