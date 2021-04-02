Clark Elementary School teachers, parents urge CCS to restart principal search

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers and parents at Clark Elementary School say they’ve been left in the dark as the school system moved forward in the hiring process for a new principal.
Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) has two finalists competing for the spot. Teachers voiced concern during a school board meeting Thursday, April 1, about the lack of transparency and opportunities for input during the hiring process. Some said they did not know who the finalists were until the end.
“Before the presentations of the candidates last night, the staff felt left out and disengaged from the process. We also received information from parents that their input was not solicited or included either,” Carolyn Kilday, a teacher at Clark Elementary, said during Thursday’s meeting. “After the presentations, it became very apparent that the process had not operated as hoped and produced candidates that were under-qualified and woefully under-researched, resulting in an inadequate candidate pool.”
Several teachers also stated that they want the school’s current assistant principal, Rolando Tillman, to be considered for the position.
“Regrettably, we did not have adequate representation or participation during this current search. As a consequence, and this isn’t surprising, the finalists you chose are not good fits,” Catherine Gray, a teacher and parent of the school, said to the board.
Several board members said during the meeting that they want the superintendent to restart the search and get more public input.
Charlottesville City Schools responded to NBC29′s request to comment, saying in an email: “We are committed to listening to our staff and families, but we also want to respect all of our candidates, their accomplishments, and their privacy.”
