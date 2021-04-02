Central Virginia localities prepare to potentially form regional cigarette tax board

Central Virginia localities prepare to potentially form regional cigarette tax board
By Max Marcilla | April 1, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 12:25 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several central Virginia cities and counties are on board to start a new regional cigarette tax board.

Albemarle County and Fluvanna County were among the localities that spoke in favor of the potential board at a virtual meeting of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission Thursday.

Albemarle Supervisor Donna Price says while it won’t be a huge sum of money, it can be helpful.

“We don’t anticipate that the revenue that’s generated is going to be significant enough to result in a reduction of property taxes,” she said.

Ten localities would have to join the regional board for a cigarette tax to be implemented, according to the law passed by the general assembly.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.