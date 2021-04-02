Blustery Friday and Milder Easter Sunday

A broad trough or dip in the jet stream will remain in place through Saturday morning, before moving away. As high pressure builds over the region, a lighter wind, clear sky and dry air, will make early Saturday our coldest morning. A more southerly breeze takes hold by Saturday afternoon and Easter Sunday. This will start a warming trend that takes us into next week, with highs warming back into the 70s. A dry stretch of days is expected to carry until the middle or end of next week.