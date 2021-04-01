Rep. Spanberger hosts virtual town hall to discuss mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we all get through these challenging times, Virginia’s 7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recognizes that it can be really hard.
Social distancing and staying home can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In some cases, it can put a strain on your mental health. That’s why Rep. Spanberger hosted a virtual town hall with medical experts from around the Commonwealth on Wednesday night.
“I’ve heard many inspiring personal stories, but I’ve also heard stories of tremendous hardship and loss,” she said.
The experts offered resources to the community and shared the importance of being insured and having access to telehealth.
The first question asked was about how to help kids who are struggling, many of whom have been out of school for much of the last year.
“The direct aid to school districts is meant to ensure that our communities, the 10 counties I represent and the communities across the commonwealth and country, can make the investments in hiring extra staff,” Spanberger said. “Be it school counselors... ideally, so there is resources there beyond just a day here, or a day there.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health or substance abuse, here are some resources in the Charlottesville area for you, through a list compiled by the University of Virginia School of Medicine.
