Piedmont Housing Alliance updates Eviction Protection Program plans at city meeting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Housing Alliance is planning for life after the eviction moratorium.
During a housing subcommittee meeting on the Charlottesville Human Rights Commission, Michael Monaco gave an update on Piedmont Housing Alliance’s Eviction Protection Program.
He says his gut feeling is that the moratorium will end in June, so the organization is doing what it can to help people get in a good position before then.
“We’re focusing on that rent-related side, so focusing on getting people into any sort of payment plans, applying for financial assistance while relief funds are still open,” said Monaco.
He also says two-thirds of those in Piedmont’s program qualify as extremely low income.
