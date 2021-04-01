Pfizer says vaccine effective for 12-15 year olds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement Wednesday, Pfizer says data from a late-stage trial shows the efficacy rate in its vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 was 100%.
Pfizer says it plans to request emergency use authorization of the vaccine for younger teens in the coming weeks.
“We are willing, able, prepared and ready to vaccinate once the emergency use authorization goes into effect, is approved and we get more vaccine,” said Rocquel Crawley, Senior Operations Director for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Crawley says the hospital continues to follow the research and data closely when it comes to children and vaccines, and they want to help any families with questions about it.
“We are here as health care providers to provide you with the appropriate resources about the vaccine, and what we know. So far...we are hearing it is safe,” said Crawley.
Right now, the hospital has been vaccinating patients 16 and older and their caretakers - focusing on children with health conditions. Nine-hundred people were vaccinated at the hospital over the weekend.
“At the children’s pavilion we are giving Pfizer because that is the only approved vaccine for age 16 and up,” said Crawley.
In a statement, the Pfizer CEO says the company’s hope is to start vaccinating 12 to 15 year old’s before the start of the next school year.
“We share the urgency to expand the authorization of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “We plan to submit these data to FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.