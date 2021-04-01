New Charlottesville restaurant pays homage to Dr. Walter Ridley

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Ridley restaurant officially opened Thursday, April 1 in the Draftsman Hotel on West Main Street.
The Ridley is named so to pay homage to Dr. Walter Nathanial Ridley, the first Black student to graduate from the University of Virginia and receive a graduate degree from any major historically white public university in the south.
The eatery will provide a financial contribution to The Ridley Scholarship Fund at UVA. At least 5% of all profits will be donated to this fund on an annual basis to promote and support the academic endeavors of Black students pursuing degrees at the university.
The restaurant is open from at 7 a.m. to at least 10 p.m. for most of the week, and until midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
