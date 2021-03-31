More Showers Overnight. April Awaits and a Big Chill to Start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some more showers redevelop tonight. Higher elevations may see some snow showers or snowflakes mixed in early Thursday morning. Windy and colder to start April as we move into the late week.
Behind this front, for the late week and the first days of April, a much colder air mass will settle across the East, as a dip or trough in the jet stream moves overhead. This will make for windy and chilly days, highs in the 40s for the late week and morning lows well below freezing both Friday and Saturday morning. Temperatures after a cold start Saturday morning, will begin a rebound and make for a pleasant Easter weekend.
Tonight: Some more showers, breezy, colder. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
Thursday: Early AM rain or snow shower. Clouds and sun, windy and sharply colder. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Lows mid to upper 20s .
Friday: AM freeze. Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs in the 40s to near 50. Lows 20s to near 30.
Saturday: AM freeze. Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s. Lows around 50.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 70s.
