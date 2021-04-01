Former UVA director of athletics named to NACDA Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former UVA Director of Athletics Craig Littlepage is about to become a hall of famer.
Littlepage, who helmed the Cavaliers’ athletic department from 2001-2017, is 1 of 7 people making up the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics 2021 Hall of Fame class.
During his tenure on at UVA, the ‘Hoos won more than dozen NCAA championships and 76 ACC Championships.
Littlepage was the ACC’s first African-American athletics director and also hired a guy named Tony Bennett as men’s basketball coach.
He’ll be honored in July during a virtual ceremony.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.