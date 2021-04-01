Charlottesville Park and Rec. facilities to start reopening this spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has announced its plans for reopening facilities and programs this spring and summer.
Basketball courts open, picnic shelters, and tennis courts are now available for reservation as of April 1.
Summer camp registration opens for city residents on April 12. Adult softball and volleyball leagues are expected to open for registration later in the month.
Carver Recreation Center, Crow Recreation Center and Indoor Pool, Key Recreation Center, and Tonsler Recreation Center will reopen in May. Summer camp registration opens for non-Residents next month, too, as well as Washington Park Pool for the summer season.
And while various programs reopen, public safety will still remain the top priority
“We are in the process right now of establishing safety protocols, capacity limits, enhance cleaning practices, and implementing best practices to ensure the best, safest operations for our staff and the participants,” Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Vic Garber said.
Parks & Rec is also looking to hire folks to work at various positions for the spring and summer months. You can find more information on their website https://www.charlottesville.gov/156/Parks-Recreation.
