Charlottesville-area representative backs Northam’s marijuana legalization amendments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some political leaders in the Charlottesville area are applauding Governor Ralph Northam’s push for marijuana legalization to start this summer.
One of the proposed amendments would make it legal for anyone to possess up to an ounce of marijuana for personal use. Though this change wouldn’t go into effect until July 1, 2021, it would still be three years ahead of schedule.
The push also means wiping criminal charges and re-sentencing efforts will happen faster.
Right now, a person can receive a $25 civil fine for simple possession. 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson says despite this, Charlottesville has not given out fines, operating similarly to what the governor is pushing for.
Hudson said the new amendments are very likely to pass.
“It means the criminal justice systems will do less. The bigger project of how do we regulate and establish commercial marijuana dispensaries, people who will open a new business that will be on a street corner, that’s a longer project that is still to be done,” the Democrat said.
People will also be able to grow up to four marijuana plants at home, as long as the plants are out of public sight, are properly labeled, and out of reach of those younger than 21 years old.
